Newborn Baby Found Behind Danbury Grocery Store

A newborn baby has been found behind a grocery store in Danbury.

Danbury Police received a call that a baby had been found near a grocery store on Main Street on Sunday around 11:38 pm.

Responding officers were directed by the caller to the back of the Zaytuna Grocery Store on 397 Main Street and located the newborn baby wrapped in several pieces of women's clothing, the city said.

The baby boy was checked by medical personnel called to the scene before being admitted to the Neo Natal Care Unit at Danbury Hospital.

Police are investigating and attemping to locate the boy's mother to determine that she is safe and unharmed.

"The Danbury Police Department is concerned that the newborn baby boy's mother may need medical treatment or may require other services," the city said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the newborn or his mother are urged to call police at (203) 797-4662 or (203) 790-TIPS.