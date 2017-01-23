Ferry Services Canceled Ahead of Nor'easter

File photo of the PT Barnum at Port Jefferson ferry in Bridgeport.

Ferry services on the Long Island Sound have been canceled due to weather, according to posts on the company websites.

The Port Jefferson Ferry, which operates between Bridgeport and Port Jefferson, NY, announced it would stop trips after 1:30 p.m. departures.

The Cross Sound Ferry, which runs between New London and Orient Point, NY posted that all departures from New London have been canceled and that the last departure from Orient Point will be at 1 p.m.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting high winds along the shoreline. A high wind warning and a coastal flood advisory are in effect.