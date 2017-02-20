Hartford Mayor Proposes Changes to 'Anti-Blight Ordinance'

The City of Hartford wants to put owners on notice: residents take care of their property or face the consequences.

In parts of Hartford, anyone can quickly notice the buildings that neighbors call "eyesores".

“Seeing things like that- the image comes down. You want everything to look nice,” Selimar Cartagena of Hartford, said.

Some said they have had enough and are planning to move out of the city to purchase a home elsewhere.

“I don’t want no property down here where I grew up because the value is nothing. So I got to get out of here to live a normal life,” Teddy Simpson, of Hartford, said.

Hartford's mayor Luke Bronin has a plan.

In a letter to the city council, the mayor proposes changes to the city’s “Anti-Blight Ordinance.”

He wrote in part, “Our goal is to increase the quality of life in all of Hartford’s neighborhoods.”

Updated violations would include leaving boarded over windows or doors for more than a year, allowing grass to grow more than a foot, and leaving trash on the property.

Fines could be $100 per violation per day.

“I’m hopeful now that things are going to happen,” Hyacinth Yennie of Hartford, said.

Community activists say in the past the problem has also been a lack of enforcing the regulations on the books.

But the mayor says new, stricter rules will allow the city to better use the courts, fines, and liens to go after absentee property owners.

“I want to see action and that’s all I’m interested in right now. Okay? People need to be held accountable,” Yennie said.

If you want to weigh in there’s a public hearing about the “Anti-Blight Ordinance” at City Hall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.