Some students in Hartford spent part of their Saturday at the Hartford Public Library for the annual “African American History Bee.”

Students from the Milner School, Simpson-Waverly School, Wish School and Martin Luther King Junior School competed at the event, which coincides with Black History Month.

Jeremy Mendez, who attends MLK, said his team had been preparing for a week or two and studying through lunch at school.

“It’s good, it’s challenging and I like the fact that everybody knows their stuff,” he said.

Mendez said he felt the information he learned for the competition went beyond what he was taught at school and that it brought up things he felt were very important to his education.

“At MLK we don’t have social studies anymore, which means we don’t get the education that we really need, about our past, about our history about our ancestors so, it’s like really important to me that, you know, this is happening,” he said.

The event ran from noon to 3 p.m. and was hosted by NBC Connecticut’s own Leslie Mayes.