Intruders With Guns Commit Home Invasion in Meriden

Police are investigating an armed home invasion in Meriden and said one woman who lives in the home needed to go to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police said officers responded to Foster Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate what was reported as a possible home invasion.

The intruders were gone when police arrived and officers, despite a language barrier, were eventually able to learn that three people were responsible.

One of the victims told police he and his family had just returned home when three men forced them into the residence and hit the man and woman.

The injuries were not serious, but the woman was transported to an area hospital to be treated, police said.

One of the three intruders was described as husky. All three had handguns and were wearing black masks and black gloves.

Police are still determining what, if anything, was taken.

Anyone with any information should call Detective John Williams at (203) 630-6250.