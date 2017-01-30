An oil delivery truck crashed on Judd Road in Monroe Monday and ruptured its fuel tank, spilling fuel in the area.

Judd Road in Monroe is closed after a truck crashed and spilled fuel, according to Easton police.

According to the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department, an oil delivery truck with a 2,500-gallon tank went off the road Monday morning and crashed into a tree, damaging the tank and spilling fuel. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called in to mitigate the spill.

Police said the road is closed between North Street in Easton and Hattertown Road in Monroe and is expected to remain closed for 48 hours.

Residents and emergency vehicles will be allowed through the road block and Easton police said that the Board of Education was working with the bus company to ensure students were dropped off at the correct bus stop.