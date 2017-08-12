LifeStar Responds to Crash on Main Street in Ellington

One person was airlifted to the hospital after a motorcycle accident on Main Street in Ellington Saturday, according to emergency dispatchers.
The crash occurred on Main Street near Maple Street.
LifeStar confirmed they were called to transport one person to Harford Hospital. The road is closed while police investigate.
The state Department of Transportation reports that at least one other vehicle was involved.
No other details were immediately available.
Published at 12:14 PM EDT on Aug 12, 2017 | Updated at 12:32 PM EDT on Aug 12, 2017