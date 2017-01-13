A man accused of impersonating a Willimantic police officer has been arrested for the second time in five months.

Danny Vazquez, 27, of Canterbury, turned himself in at police headquarters on Thursday morning.

He is accused of telling a crime victim that he is a Willimantic police officer on one occasion and tampering with evidence at the scene of a burglary on another occasion.

Vazquez has been charged with impersonating a police officer and tampering with evidence.

He was held on two separate $25,000 bonds and arraigned in Danielson Superior Court this morning.

“The City of Willimantic Police Department takes these types of allegations extremely serious. This is the second time we have dealt with this same person under similar circumstances. The public expects and demands that we safeguard the integrity of the {police} badge, and oath of office and this type of behavior will not be tolerated.” Lt. Stanley Parizo, Jr. said in a statement.

In August, police arrested Vazquez after he was accused of pretending to be a police officer and threatening to arrest a Willimantic resident.

Police said Vazquez showed up at a home dressed in a suit and told the resident he was a police officer investigating a complaint that the resident was selling drugs. He flashed a pair of handcuffs during that incident.

Vazquez also allegedly stopped two people in a parking lot and identified himself as an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) agent.

