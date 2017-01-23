Man Showed Gun at Higganum Gas Station: Police

State police are trying to identify the man they said pulled out a gun at a Higganum gas station late Monday morning but left without taking anything.

State police responded to Fuel Plus Station at 210 Saybrook Road at 10:38 a.m. after a masked man in dark clothing pulled out a gun, but left the store without taking anything, according to police.

The man is around 5-feet7 and weighs between 130 and 150 pounds.

Anyone who thinks he or she might information about the incident should call Trooper Enrico Milardo at the Haddam Resident State Trooper's Office at 860-345-2769 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.