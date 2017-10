Hartford police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot at 35 Whitmore Street Saturday.

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Hartford Saturday.

Police said the shooting happened at 35 Whitmore Street around 12:38 a.m. The victim was rushed to Hartford Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

