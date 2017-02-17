The driver of a moped was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car in Stratford Friday night.

Canaan Road in Stratford was shut down while police investigated the accident. Police said the accident happened around 8 p.m. and the driver of the moped, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“We’re on Canaan road which is a cut through from Broadbridge Avenue to Success Avenue,” said Stratford Police Lt. David Gugliotti. “We do not have a lot of problems here at all, so right now we are just in the process of trying to figure out what happened.”

The driver of the car did remain on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Police said mopeds are pretty popular in the area and they will look into whether the victim was following all the rules regarding their use.