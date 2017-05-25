The New London Housing Authority has taken the next step to relocate the approximately 360 residents living in the Thames River Apartments.

This week the New London Housing Authority Board of Commissioners approved an agreement to provide relocation services for families in the troubled Crystal Avenue high-rises.

“Where we came from last year of October to now, I look at is as new beginnings,” Jeanne Ward, who lives in the apartments, said.

“I think some of us deserve it, you know? It’s unfortunate the situations that we have been faced,” tenant Lydia Torres said.

She’s referring to the roaches, mice and mold inside the buildings. Plus the problems with the boiler system.

But now the Housing Authority is teaming up with Elm City Communities, the housing Authority of New Haven, and if needed, its redevelopment arm, The Glendower Group. They’ll survey tenants about their housing needs and help them move.

Shenae Draughn, senior vice president of the Glendower Group and special projects director with Elm City Communities said her agency has relocated more than 2,000 families in the last 10 years. And has helped with relocation for non-housing authority developments, including the federally subsidized Church Street South complex in New Haven.

The contract between the New London and New Haven Housing Authorities will likely be signed next week, Draughn said. The week after that, they’ll address tenants in a group forum and then proceed to meet with them one-on-one.

The partnership is needed for a disposition application the city has been working to complete that will be filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to Housing Authority Executive Director Roy Bowling, It would provide residents tenant protection vouchers, a Section 8 voucher, that can be used outside of New London. And then decide what to do with the building. That could include demolition, said Housing Authority Board of Commissioners Chair Betsy Gibson.

The contract with New Haven’s Housing Authority is not to exceed $400,000. Gibson said that money will come from the business account and the eventual sale of the Thames River property.

Tenants are calling this a step in the right direction.

“I’m happy for my parents because they’re going to go somewhere that’s not garbage. And I really appreciate what they’re doing,” said Marcos Ortyz, who lives at Thames River.

“It kind of feels great! The kids will have a whole new life,” Ward said.