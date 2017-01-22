Norwich Robbery Suspect Pointed Gun at Officers: Police

Norwich police officers fired their weapons at a robbery suspect Saturday night when he pointed a gun at them and refused police orders to drop the weapon, according to Norwich police.

Police said an officer investigating an unrelated incident came across an armed robbery in progress at Harry’s Market on Bridge Street shortly before 9 p.m. According to police, the suspect was armed with a gun and robbed the clerk of an undetermined amount of cash.

According to police, officers chased the suspect on foot and ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, but the suspect refused. The suspect continued to flee onto Main Street in Sprague and back-up officers also gave chase.

Norwich police said the suspect pointed his gun at officers and refused to drop it. Two Norwich officers fired off their guns at the suspect but he continued to flee and did not appear to be hit, police said.

A K9 team was called in to search for the suspect but he was not found. Connecticut State Police at Waterford police also responded to assist.

The suspect is described as male, around 5-foot-9, wearing dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a dark mask over his face. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Harrison Formiglio at 860-886-5561 ex. 3137 or the anonymous tips line at 860-886-5561 ex. 4.