Oakdale Hires Extra Security for First Concert Since Fatal Shooting

The Wallingford Police Department says the Oakdale Theater has hired two of their officers to be at the venue (Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017)

Police Officers To Be On Site at Oakdale Theater Concert Tomorrow

Extra security will greet concertgoers tonight at Hyperglow show at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford as concert goers attend the first show at the venue since a shooting in the parking lot last month that killed two people.

Wallingford police said the Oakdale Theatre has hired two police officers to make sure the concert run as safely as possible.

“Our administration has met with Oakdale management and we’ve had a few meetings and agreed to some additional security measures they’ve agreed to. They do still have their own security team. There are certain shows, it'll be on a show-by-show basis. They’ll bring some additional resources from our agency,” Lt. Cheryl Bradley, spokesperson with the Wallingford Police Department, said.

Lt Bradley also said there will also be extra ambulance crews the show as well.

An Oakdale spokesperson told NBC Connecticut in a statement, “We don’t reveal our security measures, that those measures change show-to-show and at all of our venues we work closely with local law enforcement on security matters.”

The Hyperglow concert tour is considered “America’s Largest Touring Glow Experience,” according to the Hyperglow Tour website, with performances illuminated in ultra violet glow.

Tessa Shaw, of Columbia, said she plans to attend.

“I’ve never been to a concert like this before so I’m really excited,” said Shaw, who plans to stay in contact with her family. "My mom definitely was like, ‘I don’t know if I still want you to go,’ but I was like, ‘I’ll be safe, I’ll call you. Ill text you.’”

Police are investigating the shooting that happened last month.