Police Launch Search for Missing UNH Student

Police are searching for a missing University of New Haven student.

Allie McGrory, 18, was last seen on Tuesday at her dorm, according to school officials.

They said a resident assistant became concerned Wednesday that McGrory had not returned to her dorm and contacted school authorities.

West Haven Police, as well as University of New Haven Police, are trying to find McGrory.

School officials said they are aware of some text messages McGrory sent to friends that caused them to believe she is distraught.

She is approximately 5-foot-2 and weighs around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information should call university police at 203-932-7014.