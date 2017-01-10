Wanted Man May be With Missing Woman: Milford Police

A man wanted for allegedly breaking into a vehicle and stealing weapons and a bullet-proof vest was last seen with a woman who was reported missing earlier this week, according to Milford police.

Milford police have an active arrest warrant for Justin Parsell, 26, who is accused of stealing an M4 rifle, a level three ballistic vest and a pair of night vision goggles from an unlocked vehicle parked on Boothbay Street sometime in the early morning hours on Jan. 4.

Milford police said the vehicle belongs to a Bridgeport police officer who lives in Milford. Bridgeport city officials said that officer, a 16-year veteran of the department, has been placed on leave pending an investigation by the Office of Internal Affairs.

The items have been recovered but Parsell remains at large and police are concerned he may be trying to leave the state.

He was last known to be with Madison Krieder, 18, of Milford, who has been reported missing. Police think the pair are dating.

Parsell may have cut his hair since the picture above was taken, and has been seen in a small pickup with a covered bed.

Anyone with information on Parsell or his whereabouts is asked to contact Milford police at 203-878-6551.