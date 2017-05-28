Windsor Cancels Memorial Day Parade Amid Rainy Forecast | NBC Connecticut
Windsor Cancels Memorial Day Parade Amid Rainy Forecast

    AP

    The Town of Windsor has canceled the Memorial Day Parade and outdoor services that were scheduled at Elm Grove and Veterans cemeteries Monday.

    There will still be a ceremony inside the Windsor Town Hall Council Chambers. It begins at 10 a.m.

    The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting rain across the state tomorrow morning.

    The City of Danbury is also considering its options for Memorial Day. Mayor Mark Boughton said they would have a decision at 5 p.m.

    For a list of Memorial Day events across the state, click here. 

