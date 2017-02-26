President Donald Trump's pick for Navy Secretary Philip Bilden announced his withdrawal from consideration for the Pentagon position.

Bilden is the second Pentagon pick to withdraw his name before going through the confirmation process. Heather Wilson, the nominee for Air Force secretary nominee, is the only candidate left.

"I fully support the President's agenda and the Secretary's leadership to modernize and rebuild our Navy and Marine Corps, and I will continue to support their efforts outside of the Department of the Navy," Bilden said in a statement.

"I have determined that I will not be able to satisfy the Office of Government Ethics requirements without undue disruption and materially adverse divestment of my family's private financial interests."

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis responded to the withdrawal with a statement expressing his disappointment and understanding. Mattis will make a recommendation to President Trump for another nominee that can execute the president's vision to rebuild the U.S. military, he said.