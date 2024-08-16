Shelters prepare for Clear the Shelters adoption day Saturday

NBC and Telemundo Connecticut are ramping up our efforts to Clear the Shelters.

Saturday is adoption day – so if you’re able to add a new family member, you are encouraged to check out all of the amazing animals in Connecticut shelters looking for a home.

There are 23 shelters all over Connecticut participating in Clear the Shelters, with open houses on Saturday.

Your new best friend can come in all shapes and sizes.

"They stay playful for their entire lives,” said Vanessa Gruden, of the Ferret Association of Connecticut.

Gruden says seen over 2,300 ferrets come through her doors since she started in 1991.

“It's a lot of ferrets,” she said.

When Gruden started the association, she says shelters didn't take in ferrets. That's since changed for the better, but she still works to get them adopted, and she has even taken in ferrets from medical research labs.

“We can adopt them out to experienced owners who are going to be able to deal with the needs that they have,” said Gruden.

You might be wondering what's it like caring for a ferret? Gruden has answers.

“If anyone has had a two-year-old child, then you know what it's like living with ferret,” she said.

Currently, she has nine friendly ferrets looking for a home.

Gruden says the best ferret families are adult-aged, can spend hours a day interacting with them, and are able to sustain somewhat expensive vet and food costs.

Ferrets live up to eight years, so Gruden encourages people that are looking to adopt are able to do so for their whole lives.

Gruden welcomes all to her open house Saturday. She says they'll accept applications but likely won't be doing day-of adoptions.