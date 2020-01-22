penguin plunge

2020 Penguin Plunge Events Across The State To Support Special Olympics Connecticut

Register for one of the eight plunges today!

Special Olympics Connecticut

Help make a splash to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut!

2020 Penguin Plunge events are taking place all across the state from February to April.

The annual wintertime fundraisers benefit Special Olympics Connecticut, which provides over 12,000 athletes with disabilities the opportunity to participate in sports and competitions year round.

Individual participants and well as teams can fundraise to take the plunge. All participants must raise a minimum of $100 and be at least eight years old.  

Creative costumes and team jerseys are encouraged! There will be awards for best costume, top fundraising individual and top fundraising group.

The school that raises the most money through its participation in a Penguin Plunge event this season will be visited by an NBC Connecticut special guest and Snow Monster!     

Adding to the fun, each event will feature music, refreshments and an awards ceremony.   

You can join team NBC and Telemundo Connecticut as we will be taking the Farmington Penguin Plunge live on Sunday, February 9th at Winding Trails in Farmington.

If you can’t make it to Farmington, you can register for the following events throughout the state:

  • Middletown Penguin Plunge at the Polish Falcons Club on February 29th 
  • Shoreline Penguin Plunge at Ocean Beach Park in New London on March 8th 
  • Plunge Candlewood at Brookfield Town Beach on March 15th
  • Coventry Plunge at the Lake at Patriot’s Park on March 21st
  • Law Enforcement Torch Run Super Plunge at Westbrook Elks Lodge on March 28th and 29th 
  • Monroe Plunge at the Park at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe on April 4th
  • Fairfield Penguin Plunge at Jennings Beach on April 4th

Interested in taking a Plunge? Click here for more information on how to sign up, plunge FAQs, fundraising tips and more!

