2020 Penguin Plunge Events Across The State To Support Special Olympics Connecticut

Help make a splash to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut!

2020 Penguin Plunge events are taking place all across the state from February to April.

The annual wintertime fundraisers benefit Special Olympics Connecticut, which provides over 12,000 athletes with disabilities the opportunity to participate in sports and competitions year round.

Individual participants and well as teams can fundraise to take the plunge. All participants must raise a minimum of $100 and be at least eight years old.

Creative costumes and team jerseys are encouraged! There will be awards for best costume, top fundraising individual and top fundraising group.

The school that raises the most money through its participation in a Penguin Plunge event this season will be visited by an NBC Connecticut special guest and Snow Monster!

Adding to the fun, each event will feature music, refreshments and an awards ceremony.

You can join team NBC and Telemundo Connecticut as we will be taking the Farmington Penguin Plunge live on Sunday, February 9th at Winding Trails in Farmington.

If you can’t make it to Farmington, you can register for the following events throughout the state:

Middletown Penguin Plunge at the Polish Falcons Club on February 29 th

at the Polish Falcons Club on February 29 Shoreline Penguin Plunge at Ocean Beach Park in New London on March 8 th

at Ocean Beach Park in New London on March 8 Plunge Candlewood at Brookfield Town Beach on March 15 th

at Brookfield Town Beach on March 15 Coventry Plunge at the Lake at Patriot’s Park on March 21 st

at Patriot’s Park on March 21 Law Enforcement Torch Run Super Plunge at Westbrook Elks Lodge on March 28 th and 29 th

at Westbrook Elks Lodge on March 28 and 29 Monroe Plunge at the Park at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe on April 4 th

at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe on April 4 Fairfield Penguin Plunge at Jennings Beach on April 4th

Interested in taking a Plunge? Click here for more information on how to sign up, plunge FAQs, fundraising tips and more!