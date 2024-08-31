New Haven Road Race not accepting entries on race day this year

The New Haven Road Race is not accepting entries on race day this year.

Race organizers said due to extremely high demand over the last week, entries for the race on Labor Day will be closed by Sunday at midnight.

For the first time, no entries will be accepted on race day.

Over 5,000 runners are expected to participate in the race.

The event features a National Championship 20K, a half marathon, a half marathon relay, a 5K and a Kids Run. Virtual races also being offered.

You can click here to register before the deadline.