3rd Annual Middletown Pride Celebrations Taking Place This June

Middletown Pride is holding virtual and in-person events throughout Pride Month to raise awareness, celebrate and empower Middletown’s LGBTQIA+ residents.

The first ever Middletown Pride Virtual Pride Parade will take place on Saturday, June 5, starting at 1:00 pm. CT Live! Host Taylor Kinzler will be emceeing the event, which promises to be fun and interactive while showcasing the overpouring pride of all residents. NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud media partners of the Middletown Pride Virtual Pride Parade.

In addition, Middletown Pride will host small in-person events throughout the month of June, including the Middletown Pride Crosswalk Dedication on June 1, starting at 11:30 am, followed by the Flag Raising event at the Middletown City Hall at 12:15 pm. Middletown Pride Showcase events on June 5 and June 6 (with a rain date of June 12 and June 13), and a movie night at the Wadsworth Mansion on June 17.

For a detailed list of Middletown Pride in-person and virtual events, and additional information and updates, visit: https://middletownpride.org.