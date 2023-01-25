Connecticut In Color: Selfie Museum Gives Creatives a Place to Pose

If you’ve ever been in need of new content to post to your social media feed, the Gallery Selfie Museum may be the answer.

This brand new business at the Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods has 23 creative themed rooms with endless opportunities to strike a pose.

It’s the brainchild of Hartford native Destiany Hunter. She opened The Gallery to give other business owners and creatives a place to generate content their way.

“You can come and make TikToks, you can take pictures, you can do family photo shoots, and you can just come kind of enjoy yourself and show yourself some self-love” Hunter said.

Visitors pay about $40 for a one-hour session, they get a ring light and then have free reign to take unlimited pictures of themselves at The Gallery’s backdrops that include everything from basketball scenes to magazine covers and bathtubs full of money.

“We have a happy birthday room, we have a Barbie box, we have a Paris telephone booth, we have the money to have that people love. We have a Yard Goats room,” Hunter said.

She had a career working in insurance before taking the leap to become an entrepreneur. As a salon owner, she was at a hair show in Atlanta in 2021 and saw a similar Selfie shop there and decided to recreate the concept in her home state.

Now, people young and old use her space for fun and business, too. She hopes to expand, opening additional locations including in her hometown of Hartford.

She’s hoping her success will inspire others thinking about going into business for themselves to take the leap.

“If you are chasing a dream, I feel like you should just go for it. No matter what. Go for it," Hunter said.

Learn more about The Gallery Selfie Museum here.