School collects hundreds of gifts for NBC & Telemundo CT's annual holiday toy drive

Saturday marks NBC and Telemundo Connecticut's annual Connecting you to Joy Toy Drive, and one school in Farmington shows its support every year.

"Of course, my favorite part of Christmas is getting gifts," said Namit Chetan, a fourth grader at East Farms School.

Students like Chetan are making sure children in need receive Christmas gifts, too.

Based on the mountain of toys in the school library and the overflowing buckets in the hallway, it's a mission that means a lot to him and his classmates.

"Everybody should get a present on Christmas. It's the one time you get whatever you want. Even if this isn't exactly what they wanted, it's still something they can enjoy," said fourth grader Maahi Singh.

It was members of student council at East Farms School who encouraged their peers, families, and communities to bring in new and unwrapped toys.

"They rocked it," said fourth grade teacher Brian Horrocks.

Horrocks says more than 300 gifts were donated in a short amount of time.

"We actually only just did one week of donations. Just this week, these five days."

Students in kindergarten through fourth grade brought a variety of gifts, such as dolls, stuffed animals, building blocks and outdoor games.

These donations will go to NBC Connecticut's donation drive on Saturday, then get sorted and distributed to families in need by the U.S. Marine's Toys for Tots program.

Horrocks says he couldn't be prouder.

"I think this just really exemplifies how amazing little humans are, who have an understanding that there are people in need, who want to make the world a better place, and that change is coming from them," said Horrocks.

The school was supporting the community in another way on Friday. Students and staff at Farmington Public Schools were in their pajamas for a fundraiser benefiting Connecticut Children's.

"Whenever a person receives their smile, it just always makes me feel so good," said fourth grader Christina Hollyoak.