Kids Connection: Connecting You to Joy activities and resources

NBC Connecticut

Download some fun holiday-themed activity sheets and learn all about the businesses and places features in the show!

Connecticut Trolley Museum

Connecticut River Museum

The Great British Cupcake

Children's Author Janet Lawler

NBC Connecticut's Kids Connection is a regional Emmy and Telly award-winning show that features educational and entertaining content for kids and families!

Kids Connection: Kids Share Holiday Traditions

Kids Connection: The Connecticut Trolley Museum

Click here to download and print the Hanukkah coloring sheet

Click here to download and print the winter solstice coloring sheet

Click here to download and print the Christmas coloring sheet

Click here to download and print the Kwanzaa coloring sheet

Click here to download and print the New Year's coloring sheet

Click here to download and print the Three Kings Day coloring sheet

Click here to download and print the Lunar New Year coloring sheet

