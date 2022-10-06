‘Legacy Gaming' Leave A Legacy Charity Event for Connecticut Children's

On October 22, local YouTube channel Legacy Gaming will host a charity event and live stream at GameCraft Arcade and Bar in Southington to benefit the Family Resource Center within Connecticut Children's, a group that's dedicated to engaging and entertaining kids at the hospital during extended periods of treatment.

The event, open to the public, will take place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and run alongside a live stream happening right inside the bar. On site there will be video game tournaments, challenges and trivia. Click here to pre sign-up for pinball, trivia and Tapper tournaments. Attendees will also have the chance to win prizes, including an Xbox Series X.

Food will be available to purchase from The Lab at Kraftwich and Hardcore Sweet Bakery food trucks.

Legacy Gaming's goal is to raise $10,000 for Connecticut Children's. Online donation options are also available now at legacygaming.gg/charity.

Patrons must be 21 and over to enter GameCraft during the event.