Making Wishes Come True: NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut Host “Miles for Smiles” Event Thursday

What to Know More than 75 percent of wish requests to Make-A-Wish require a travel component for their experiences.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut will be helping wishes come true. Make-A-Wish will be accepting donations of unused airline miles, as well as monetary contributions.

From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., viewers can call in to make donations. You can also go online now to contribute.

It's not often that we have the chance to help change the life of a child. But this Thursday, Jan. 16, you can help make the dreams of children come true.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are partnering with Make-A-Wish Connecticut for the seventh year to host the "Miles for Smiles" campaign. On Thursday, viewers can donate unused airlines miles to help the organization grant wishes to local children.

Make-A-Wish grants a wish every 34 minutes for a child with a critical illness in the United States.

“This year more than 75 percent of wish kids will travel for their wish experiences," Make-A-Wish Connecticut Marketing, Communications & Digital Manager Carin Buckman said. "Make-A-Wish needs 2.9 billion air miles to provide travel for wish kids and their families every year. Your donated airline miles can offset thousands of dollars in air travel expenses by using those miles to purchase flights for wish kids and their families. Plus, once your miles are donated and transferred to Make-A-Wish, they will not expire for the organization…ever.”

The Impact of a Granted Wish

A granted wish can have make a lifelong impact on a wish kid.

One Hartford teen is still smiling because of what Make-A-Wish did for her.

“My god, I had so much fun. Like, I want to go back. Really do,” said Sheika-Lee Palmer.

Sheika-Lee lights up remembering her visit to South Korea. The trip had been a dream and just looking forward to it helped brighten her days as she battled bone cancer.

Wish Granted for South Korea Visit

“Instead of me being all gloomy and stuff, I was always happy,” said Sheika-Lee.

"NBC and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to present Miles for Smiles in support of Make-A-Wish Connecticut for the seventh year," said Diane Hannes, President and General Manager of NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut. "With the support of our loyal viewers, we are able to make local children’s wishes come true. Connecting to our local communities and these very special children is a priority for our station and employees and we are looking forward to another successful year!"

In addition to collecting miles, our goal is to also raise $10,000 - the cost of granting a wish.

Make-A-Wish said granted wishes can also have an impact on a child's physical health, in addition to supporting the children's emotional well-being. A 2015 study from Nationwide Children's Hospital found that patients who were granted a wish "were more likely to have fewer unplanned hospital and emergency department visits."

Wishes can also have a positive impact on the child's family at a time when they are dealing with a serious illness by giving them support and hope.

Last year, thanks to your generous donations, we collected more than three million miles for Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

2020 Miles for Smiles Participating Airlines

How to Donate to Miles for Smiles

From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on January 16, viewers can call 855-622-2830 to make a monetary or airline mile contribution.

You can also donate your miles online here at any time.