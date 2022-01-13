NBC and Telemundo CT to Host Miles for Smiles Airline Miles Donation Drive With Make-A-Wish CT This January

What to Know From Monday, January 24 through Friday, January 28, 2022, you can donate unused airline miles or make monetary donations online to help Make-A-Wish Connecticut grant local wishes.

Viewers can visit milesforsmiles.wish.org to make airline miles donations and ct.wish.org/donate to make monetary donations. Or, viewers can call (855) 622-2830 to make all donations by phone.

Your airline miles and points create trips that transform and create hope for wish kids and their families. A wish trip provides a much-needed escape for a child with a critical illness.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are once again partnering with Make-A-Wish Connecticut for our annual Miles for Smiles Airline Miles Donation Drive this January.

While Make-A-Wish Connecticut has begun to safely grant domestic travel wishes, 100 Connecticut wish kids with critical illnesses are still waiting for their travel wishes to come true this year.

A granted wish can have a lifelong impact on a wish kid, positively impacting their health and emotional well-being. Wishes can also give the child's family support and hope at a time when they are dealing with the serious illness.

Fast Facts About Travel Wishes:

Percentage of wishes involving travel: 70+ percent

Average number of miles needed for one domestic round-trip ticket: 50,000

Average cost of a round-trip ticket: $750

Help Wish Kids Take Flight:

Do you have airline miles that you haven’t been able to use during the pandemic that are about to expire? From Monday, January 24 through Friday, January 28, 2022, you can donate unused airline miles or make monetary donations online to help Make-A-Wish Connecticut grant local wishes. For airline miles donations, visit milesforsmiles.wish.org; for monetary donations, please visit ct.wish.org/donate. Or, viewers can call (855) 622-2830 to make all donations by phone.

Participating Airlines With Make-A-Wish:

United Airlines

Delta Airlines

American Airlines

JetBlue

Miles donated to Make-A-Wish will not expire once transferred to the organization and will help offset costs to purchase flights for wish kids and their families.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with NBC and Telemundo Connecticut. Every year they and their viewers jump in and partner with us to help collect much-needed airline miles for our wish kids and families," said Pam Keough, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Connecticut. "Due to COVID, 100 of our wish kids are still waiting for their travel wishes to come true. While we have begun to safely grant domestic travel wishes, we need your help to grant the remaining 100.”