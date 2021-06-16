Special Olympics Connecticut 2021 Summer Sports Series to Take Place June 19 & 20

Special Olympics Connecticut will host its Summer Sports Series on Saturday, June 19th and Sunday, June 20th.

This year’s event will be a modified version of Special Olympics' traditional, beloved Summer Games. Hundreds of athletes from across the state will have the opportunity to safely compete in-person at competitions with limited attendance. Athletes who are not able to participate at an in-person event can also record and submit their activity results by video.

The Summer Sports Series will kick-off with an Opening Ceremony at Fairfield University on Friday, June 18th at 6:45 p.m. The ceremony will feature NBC Connecticut's Ryan Hanrahan as the emcee, the National Anthem sung by Special Olympics Greenwich Athlete David Tovar and the Final Leg of the 35th Anniversary Law Enforcement Torch Run. The ceremony can be seen live via Zoom link that will be posted to Special Olympics Connecticut’s website and social media pages. The video will also be available to view after on Special Olympics Connecticut’s YouTube page.

Summer Sports Series competition will be held at the following venues on Saturday, June 19th:

All-Star Soccer Skills Jamboree, Swimming and Tennis at Fairfield University

Cycling at 181 West Johnson Road (Cheshire Industrial Park) in Cheshire

Track & Field at Fitch High School in Groton

Track & Field at Fairfield Warde High School in Fairfield

Track & Field at Crosby High School in Waterbury (Waterbury team only)

Track & Field competition at Fairfield Warde High School will continue on Sunday, June 20th.

To learn more about Special Olympics and support its athletes, visit soct.org.

