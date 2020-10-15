supporting our schools

Supporting Our Schools: How To Donate To Support Local Teachers or Submit a Project To Be Funded

Together let’s help our teachers and students get the materials they need!

During these unprecedented times, many teachers are facing new challenges and do not have the materials they need for their students to succeed while learning remotely or in person.  

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to partner with Donors Choose for this year’s Supporting Our Schools campaign. We will be spotlighting Connecticut teachers who have requested classroom and learning materials at DonorsChoose.org through November 22.

Donors Choose is a platform where teachers can submit project requests for the opportunity to have them funded by the community. Requests can include school supplies, food, hygiene essentials or any items selected by teachers to help meet their students’ needs.

Click here to search and donate to a school or teacher of your choice!

Click here if you are a teacher and would like to submit your project to be funded!

Tune in to the NBC Connecticut News every Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. as we feature new projects and inspiring teachers each week. You can also follow our efforts on NBC Connecticut’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

