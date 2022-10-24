Democratic Candidates Ahead in New Quinnipiac Poll

Ned Lamont and Richard Blumenthal are leading the new Quinnipiac University poll in their respective races.

In the newly released poll of likely voters, incumbent Lamont leads his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski 56 to 41%.

Incumbent Blumenthal is also leading the poll in the race against Republican Leora Levy with a 56 to 41% lead.

A September Quinnipiac poll shows that Lamont had a commanding 17-point lead (57-40%) over Stefanowski.

For Connecticut residents, inflation and taxes appear to be the most urgent issues facing the state.

The poll also states that when it comes to job approvals, Lamont has a 58% approval rate while 37% disapprove. For Blumenthal, 55% approve and 41% disapprove and for Murphy, 54% approve and 36% disapprove.

For more information on the upcoming state elections, visit our Election Guide here.