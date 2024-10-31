Decision 2024

Early voting hours extended on Thursday

Early voting hours are extended on Thursday and voters can cast ballots at early voting locations from  8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting goes until Nov. 3 and you can vote between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Each city and town has at least one early voting location. You can find the list below:  

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to  8 p.m.

You can find your polling location through the Voter Registration Lookup

While the window to register to vote online has passed, the state allows for same-day registration for those who are eligible. 

One thing to note is that the Same Day Registration location will be different than your polling location. Click here for a town-by-town list of same-day registration locations.

Learn more about Same-Day Registration here.

