CT LIVE!: Dark Magic Margaritas for Halloween

Dark Magic Margaritas
Course: Drinks
Servings: 2
Ingredients
2 tablespoons of plum reduction see below for the recipe
2 ounces Cointreau
2 ounces of anejo tequila
4 ounces of pomegranate cherry juice
juice of 1 fresh lime
ice
plum slices for garnish
splash of soda water optional
Instructions
Prepare two highball glasses with ice and reserve
In the cup of a cocktail shaker, add the plum reduction, Cointreau, tequila, pomegranate cherry juice, and lime.
Next, add a generous handful of ice to your shaker and close the lid.
Shake vigorously for 30 seconds, or until the outside of the shaker becomes frosted.
Place a small fine mesh sieve over your serving glass and strain the drink into two glasses.
Top with soda water if desired. Garnish with a half round of plum or cocktail stirrer with blackberries.
Plum Reduction
Course: Drinks
Servings: 8 ounces
Ingredients
3 black plums washed and pitted
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Instructions
Chop your plums roughly and add them to a medium sized saucepan.
Add the sugar & lemon juice, and give the mixture a quick stir.
Place the saucepan over medium heat.
While stirring occasionally, bring the fruit mixture to a boil.
Boil for about 10 minutes, while stirring periodically, until soft and jammy.
Once cooked, remove from the heat. Using a potato masher, mash the remaining fruit pieces.
Next, take a fine mesh sieve and place over a a medium sized mixing bowl. Pour the cooked fruit into the sieve. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the fruit through the sieve, releasing the juices and keeping the pulp.
Discard the pulp (or eat over yogurt, like I like to do!).
Let the reduction cool, and place into an airtight storage container. Refrigerate.
Use within 3-5 days.