CT LIVE!: Dark Magic Margaritas for Halloween

Dark Magic Margaritas

Course: Drinks

Servings: 2



Ingredients

2 tablespoons of plum reduction see below for the recipe

2 ounces Cointreau

2 ounces of anejo tequila

4 ounces of pomegranate cherry juice

juice of 1 fresh lime

ice

plum slices for garnish

splash of soda water optional

Instructions

Prepare two highball glasses with ice and reserve

In the cup of a cocktail shaker, add the plum reduction, Cointreau, tequila, pomegranate cherry juice, and lime.

Next, add a generous handful of ice to your shaker and close the lid.

Shake vigorously for 30 seconds, or until the outside of the shaker becomes frosted.

Place a small fine mesh sieve over your serving glass and strain the drink into two glasses.

Top with soda water if desired. Garnish with a half round of plum or cocktail stirrer with blackberries.

Plum Reduction

Course: Drinks

Servings: 8 ounces

Ingredients

3 black plums washed and pitted

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Instructions

Chop your plums roughly and add them to a medium sized saucepan.

Add the sugar & lemon juice, and give the mixture a quick stir.

Place the saucepan over medium heat.

While stirring occasionally, bring the fruit mixture to a boil.

Boil for about 10 minutes, while stirring periodically, until soft and jammy.

Once cooked, remove from the heat. Using a potato masher, mash the remaining fruit pieces.

Next, take a fine mesh sieve and place over a a medium sized mixing bowl. Pour the cooked fruit into the sieve. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the fruit through the sieve, releasing the juices and keeping the pulp.

Discard the pulp (or eat over yogurt, like I like to do!).

Let the reduction cool, and place into an airtight storage container. Refrigerate.

Use within 3-5 days.