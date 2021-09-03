CT Live

Are you ready to LIVE UNITED? United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut is building back better to help ensure every child and every family has the opportunity to succeed in our region. Julia Johnson Brinson; Chair, United Way Women United discusses United Way’s efforts to bring together the right people and resources to help build a community with more equitable outcomes for all. Julia shares all the ways you can Give. Advocate. and Volunteer. in support of local children, adults and families. Support the LIVE UNITED Telethon by donating today.

Donate now here: https://app.mobilecause.com/form/FKYZMw?vid=j32bq

