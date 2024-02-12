MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

Dierks Bentley tour is coming to Connecticut this summer

2023 NHL Awards - Show

Dierks Bentley has announced the dates for his summer Gravel & Gold tour and he will be coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Chase Rice and Kaitlin Butts will be joining him.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com and through at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Get more information about the tour here.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MOHEGAN SUN ARENA
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us