Dierks Bentley tour is coming to Connecticut this summer

Dierks Bentley has announced the dates for his summer Gravel & Gold tour and he will be coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Chase Rice and Kaitlin Butts will be joining him.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com and through at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, Feb. 17.

