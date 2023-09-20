MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

Dropkick Murphys to perform at Mohegan Sun

Boston Calling 2023

There’s no need to ship up to Boston to see the Dropkick Murphys. They are coming to Connecticut to perform at Mohegan Sun Arena next week.

The show will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Tickets are on sale for $35 and $29.50. Mohegan Sun said there is a six-ticket limit for General Admission and a four-ticket limit for seats.

There will be no chairs on the floor, which is standing general admission. Learn more here.

