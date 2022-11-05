Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Hilary Duff, New Kids on The Block and Others Pay Tribute to Singer

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Aaron Carter.

The "I Want Candy" singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter was found unresponsive at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Nov. 5, his rep confirmed to E! News. He was 34.

In a press release to E! News, the LA Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call from house sitter at approximately 11 a.m. stating that a male was found unresponsive in the bathtub. Shortly after the deputies arrived, fire department personnel arrived and pronounced the male deceased at the scene. While a Lancaster Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed to E! News that officers had arrived at Aaron's residence, no other details were given. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Aaron's death comes just one month before his 35th birthday and just two weeks before his and ex Melanie Martin's son Prince turns 1. The "Aaron's Party" artist, who rose to fame in the late '90s and publicly battled addiction over the years, announced the birth of his first child in Nov. 2021. "Prince is precious," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "I love you son."

As news of Aaron's passing emerged on Nov. 5, many fans and fellow stars took to social media to mourn his death, including his ex and former Lizzie McGuire costar Hilary Duff who wrote on Instagram, "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... boy did my teenage self love you deeply."

Hilary Duff: For Aaron-I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent... boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."

New Kids on the Block: "We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron

Diane Warren: "Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter."

Spencer Pratt: "RIP."

Melissa Joan Hart: "Sending love to the family and friends and fans of #AaronCarter. Rest In Peace!"

Loni Love: "Met Aaron Carter in 2018, funny, talented and cool. I felt that he was trying....he really was just trying to be happy. I'm sorry to hear of his passing.. Condolences to his family and fans."

Richard Marx: "Sincere condolences to @nickcarter."

Christy Carlson Romano: "Incredibly sad about the passing of Aaron Carter. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family."