‘Can't believe this worked': Man uses $8 Disney World ticket from 1978 to get into Magic Kingdom

In a TikTok video with nearly nine million views, Matthew Ables said he found a ticket book from 1978 that had been "collecting dust" all these years

By Monica Galarza

An old family keepsake turned out to be a "golden ticket" when a man said he used a Walt Disney World ticket from the 1970s to get into Magic Kingdom.

In a TikTok video with nearly nine million views, Matthew Ables said he found a ticket book from 1978 that had been "collecting dust" all these years.

@matthewables

I tried getting into Disney World using a 46 year old ticket #disneyworld #disney #themepark #funny #fyp

♬ original sound - Matthew Ables

According to Ables, the pass, which was worth $8 in the 1970s, had never been used and had no expiration date.

He booked a flight to Orlando, arrived to the ticket booth at Magic Kingdom and presented the ticket, unsure if they would even accept it.

“I was getting nervous there because she started aggressively stamping ‘void’ all over the ticket booklet," Ables said in the video.

A short time later, a cast member gave him a yellow pass that granted Ables access into the park for the day.

Today, a one-day ticket to Magic Kingdom ranges from $109 to $164, depending on the day you visit, which is more than 20 times its original value.

When Ables scanned his pass and entered the park, he only had one thing to say, "I can’t believe this actually worked."

