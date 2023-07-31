Music & Musicians

‘Humbled for the opportunity': Country music star Craig Morgan re-enlists in the army

Morgan was sworn in as a warrant officer with the U.S. Army Reserves

Craig Morgan is sworn in
Chris Hollo / Grand Ole Opry

Country music star Craig Morgan had decided to step away from the military after more than 17 years of service, including nearly a decade on active duty.  

But fans in the historic halls of the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night were in for an unprecedented surprise, when Morgan, 59, was sworn in as a warrant officer with the U.S. Army Reserves, becoming the first person to commission at the home of country music — Nashville, Tennessee.

“I feel like an 18-year-old kid, I can tell you,” Morgan said in an interview with NBC News ahead of the ceremony. “I’m excited, nervous. But humbled. I’m humbled for the opportunity.”

