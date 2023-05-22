Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Are Engaged

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are in the prime of their relationship.

The Amazon founder is officially engaged to Sanchez after about four years of dating, according to multiple reports. The pair went public with their relationship in 2019, the same year Bezos announced his split with wife MacKenzie Scott.

On May 21, Bezos, 59, and Sanchez, 53, were photographed on vacation together in the South of France, with her rocking a ring on that finger while aboard Bezos' yacht.

Four months ago, Sanchez got candid on creating a blended family, as Bezos has three sons and one adopted daughter with MacKenzie Bezos. Meanwhile, the former "Good Day L.A." co-host shares 16-year-old son Evan and 15-year-old daughter Ella with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, along with son Nikko, 22, with ex Tony Gonzalez.

"On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids," she told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Jan. 25. "We are the Brady Bunch!"

However, when it comes to having a successful home life, the helicopter pilot credits communication with her ex-husband for a smooth ride.

"My greatest example is the relationship I have with my eldest son's father, Tony," Lauren continued. "Tony and his wife [October "Tobie" Gonzalez] are my best friends. Tony and Tobie were at Thanksgiving with us [this year]. I'm so proud of it. My son looks at me, and he's like, ‘I'm the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don't have to be married.'"

Sanchez also touched on the relationship she has built with her now-fiancé, noting that in this case, being together is what truly makes the heart grow fonder.

"It's the greatest experience I've ever had," she shared of working close with him. "I've always had a career very separate from my partner. We love to be together and we love to work together. He's helping me with the book. He's getting his pilot's license. We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."

Back in 2019, Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos announced that they were going their separate ways after 25 years of marriage. Hours after the news broke, multiple outlets reported that the billionaire had allegedly been secretly dating Sanchez.

Since splitting from their respective spouses, Bezos has detailed what he loves most about his other half.

"Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet," he gushed to CNN in November. "She is an inspiration in that way at every level. She is generous with somebody she just meets, she's generous with every person and she's generous in the large too."