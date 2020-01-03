Oh, Boy! Dylan Dreyer Welcomes Baby No. 2

A beloved member of our TODAY family has an even bigger family of her own now.

Dylan Dreyer gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!

The meteorologist and 3rd hour of TODAY co-host and her husband, Brian Fichera, welcomed Oliver George Fichera to the world on Thursday morning. Little Ollie arrived at 9:13 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 19 inches.

Dylan called into the 3rd hour of TODAY with an update on her new family of four on Friday.

"I feel good," Dylan told her co-hosts. "I just feel so happy and so blessed."

Dylan said the name they chose didn't have any major significance; it was just a name she and Brian liked. And as for big brother Calvin, he was taking to his new role like a pro.

“Everything just clicked," she explained. "There was no adjustment period. This is just us. This is our family.”

We first learned that they were expecting back in July, when Dylan made a joyful announcement.

In fact, baby No. 1, 3-year-old Calvin, helped reveal the big news via a home video that aired on the show.

In the clip, he looked at a sonogram image, which he believed showed that there were “five babies” in “Mommy’s belly.”

While Cal overestimated the number of siblings that were on the way, it was clear how thrilled he was to learn he’d soon be a big brother.

We were all delighted about the news, especially since it came on the heels of unexpected difficulties and heartbreak.

Earlier this year, Dylan and Brian opened up about their struggle to expand their family, including dealing with secondary infertility, surgeries to remove scar tissue from Dylan’s prior C-section, the joy of another pregnancy and the devastation of miscarriage.

They’d just decided to pursue IVF when they experienced a happy interruption to their plans right after Dylan picked up her first rounds of medication.

"My doctor calls and says, 'Don't take anything. You're pregnant!'" she said on TODAY in July, near tears. "I'm just so happy now.”

And, no doubt, she’s even happier now that they can hold their new bundle of joy in their arms.

Congrats to Dylan, Brian and new big brother Calvin!

