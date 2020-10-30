Paul Rudd Makes Civic Duty Sweeter for Rain-Soaked Voters by Passing Out Cookies

While you may be used to seeing him save the world as Ant-Man, Paul Rudd embodied a different kind of superhero on Thursday — one who encourages people to do their civic duty.

As Brooklyn residents braved the rain to vote early in next week's presidential election, Rudd, 51, raised spirits by handing out cookies and even snapping selfies with fans.

The moment was captured on video and posted to Twitter by Brian Rosenworcel, drummer for the band Guster, who was waiting in line at the Barclay's Center when Rudd gifted him a Blueberry and Cream cookie.

I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies pic.twitter.com/XH4ikButCL — Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 29, 2020

It immediately went viral, with scores of Twitter users expressing their adoration for the Marvel star and father of two.

"If my wife told me she was leaving me to be with Paul Rudd, I'd be like, 'Yeah, I can see that. Say hi to him for me,'" wrote one user.

Brooklyn:



Paul Rudd is handing out cookies to people standing in line — in the rain — waiting to vote.



I adore Paul Rudd...pic.twitter.com/fTlM3rmFT2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 29, 2020

No need for Ant Man. Paul Rudd is a real hero ❤️ https://t.co/dCpgzZHnw1 — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) October 29, 2020

This election season, countless celebrities have stressed the importance of making your voice heard through voting — including Rudd's "Friends" co-star Jennifer Aniston, who Instagrammed a photo of herself dropping off her ballot and emphatically endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

"This whole thing isn't about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world," Aniston wrote. "Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency."

Rudd also supports the Biden-Harris ticket, having participated in a Q&A and trivia night fundraiser for the campaign on Oct. 20. He was joined by fellow Avengers cast members, like Zoe Saldana, Scarlet Johansson, and Chris Evans, as well as Harris herself.

While experts say it's too late to vote by mail with certainty that your ballot will arrive in time, you can still take it to a ballot drop-off box or vote in-person — either right now at an early polling place or at any polling place on Election Day.

