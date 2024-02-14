dunkin'

Watch: Dunkin' releases an extended cut of Ben Affleck's DunKings Super Bowl ad

You can watch the extended cut of the Dunkin' Super Bowl ad and listen to the full song below

By Marc Fortier

One of the big hits of Super Bowl Sunday was Ben Affleck's DunKings commercial, featuring everyone from his wife Jennifer Lopez to close friend Matt Damon, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and rappers Jack Harlow and Fat Joe.

And the hits just keep on coming. Not only was the ad a smash, but the DunKings clothing line rolled out by Dunkin' sold out within minutes on Monday.

But that's not all.

Tuesday, Dunkin' continued its epic DunKings rollout by releasing the 4-minute "extended cut" of the Super Bowl ad, which prompted a series of euphoric social media posts from gleeful Bostonians. You can watch it below:

Then Damon went on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night, with both he and Colbert donning orange DunKings jackets and sunglasses.

"May I? May I be a DunKing?" Colbert quipped, breaking out two of the jackets for them to wear.

"By the way, the only qualification for being a DunKing is the willingness to put this on,” Damon responded. “So you're in the band. You made it.”

And on Wednesday, the rollout that just won't end continued, with Dunkin' releasing the full DunKings song.

The tune, "Don't Dunk Away at My Heart," which aired in Sunday's Super Bowl ad, can now be streamed in its entirety.

