Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Says Gayle King Has Gotten Death Threats Over Kobe Bryant Question

"CBS This Morning" host Gayle King came under fire following her interview with Lisa Leslie, in which King seemed to press the retired WNBA superstar about Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape charge. After fans of Bryant began attacking her online, Gayle addressed the controversy, saying that the snippet from their conversation had been taken out of context by the network. 

Now, while criticism continues to pour in—from 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and even imprisoned Bill Cosby—Oprah is speaking out and defending her longtime friend. 

Entertainment News

Academy Awards 1 hour ago

Who Makes up the Academy? A Breakdown of the Exclusive Oscars Club

Academy Awards 2 hours ago

92nd Oscars to Air Sunday

"She is not doing well," the media mogul said as she choked back tears on Today with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "She is not doing well because she now has death threats and has to now travel with security. She is feeling very much attacked. Bill Cosby is...tweeting from jail."

"She's not doing well and feels that she was put in a really terrible position," the 66-year-old continued. "In the context of the interview, everyone seemed fine, including Lisa Leslie. It was only because somebody at the network put up that clip. I can see how people would obviously be upset if you thought that Gayle was trying to just press to get an answer from Lisa Leslie."

This article tagged under:

Oprah WinfreyKobe BryantGayle King
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us