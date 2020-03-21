Ruthie Ann Miles

Ruthie Ann Miles Reveals She’s Pregnant 2 Years After Losing Daughter and Unborn Baby in Tragic Crash

By Alyssa Morin

Ruthie Ann Miles
Leon Bennett/WireImage

Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein are expecting their third child.

The 36-year-old actress shared the special pregnancy news on Saturday afternoon with a heartwarming message to her social media followers.

She also thanked everyone for their wonderful support, especially since her pregnancy announcement comes 2 years after her 4-year-old daughter and unborn baby were tragically killed in a crash.

Entertainment News

Kenny Rogers Mar 21

Actor, Singer, ‘The Gambler’: Kenny Rogers Dies at 81

Christian Siriano Mar 20

Project Runway’s Christian Siriano Making Masks for Medical Workers Fighting COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

Announcing our very happy news :)

A post shared by Ruthie Ann Miles (@ruthieannmiles) on Mar 21, 2020 at 2:36pm PDT

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

"We'd like to announce our very happy news," Ruthie Ann's post began. "We are expecting another child this spring! Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, and doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years...and now rejoice with us in this new life."

As some might recall: Back in March 2018, a then pregnant Ruthie Ann and her daughter, Abigail, were hit by a driver as they were leaving church.

Pregnant Stars Over 40

Sadly, the Broadway star's unborn baby and her 4-year-old toddler passed away. More heartbreaking? Ruthie Ann was expected to give birth a few weeks after the accident.

She and her husband planned on naming their baby Sophia.

"We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters," the Tony winner shared before ending her Instagram post. "[And] are watching their family grow. Love, Jonathan and RuthieAnn."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Ruthie Ann MilesBroadwayCelebrity Pregnancies
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us