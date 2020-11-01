‘Saturday Night Live' Tells Election Ghost Story as John Mulaney Returns to Host

On Halloween night, Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden read a cautionary tale about the dangers of the presidential election. Biden was joined by a spooked Hillary Clinton, played by Kate McKinnon, who warned him about some of the things that can go wrong.

“I’ll be sworn in fair and square, and all the votes will be accounted for” read Biden.

“Like Al Gore?” Clinton retorted.

But Kamala Harris, played by Maya Rudolph, showed up to reinforce Biden with sincere optimism.

“Use your voice and use your vote. Democracy will represent.”

Comedian John Mulaney returned as host for the fourth time, and layered his opening monologue with his trademark dry standup mixed with poignant remarks about the upcoming presidential election.

“Just rest assured, no matter what happens, nothing much will change in the United States. The rich will continue to prosper while the poor languish, families will be upended by mental illness and drug addiction, Jane Lynch will continue to book lots of projects, and when she does, she’ll deliver - she’s so good at being on TV.”

Outside of the show, former cast member Darrell Hammond honored the late actor Sean Connery by posting a tweet with a video of himself portraying the actor on “Saturday Night Live” in 1999.

“Sorry to hear of the passing of #SeanConnery, my condolences to his family. Always loved doing my silly impressions of him, RIP” read Hammond’s tweet.

Presenter Colin Jost sported his new wedding ring on this week’s “Weekend Update” after his marriage to actress Scarlet Johansson. Though Jost made no mention of the wedding, his cohost Michael Che made sure he didn’t waste his opportunity for a joke.

“You just married Scarlet Johansson, I just bought an electric bike. We’re both doing equally great” said Che with a smile.

An iconic New York City band returned to the show in the form of The Strokes, who played songs from their new album “The New Abnormal.”

"Three things define New York City: SNL, the Strokes, and Ed Koch. Koch is dead, so they got me," Mulaney joked before the show.

The band has performed on the show three times before, but the album is their first in seven years.