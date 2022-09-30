Six Seasons and a Movie: A ‘Community' Film Is Finally Happening With Original Cast

This news is cool. Cool, cool, cool, to be exact.

That's right, fulfilling the show's prophecy of "six seasons and a movie," Peacock announced Sept. 30 that it was making a "Community" film. The spinoff will bring back much of the show's original stars, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong, to check back in with what the study group has been up to since the sitcom ended in 2015.

McHale, who will serve as an executive producer on the project, revealed the news on Twitter, simply sharing an image that reads "...and a movie" and tagging the "Community" cast. Notably, he also included Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown, who were not included in Peacock's announcement. Does this mean we could be getting a revival of Troy and Abed In the Morning?

The Greendale Human Beings are reuniting behind the camera as well, with creator Dan Harmon is back on board as well as writer and executive producer Andrew Guest.

Life After Community

"Community" is so beloved that the NBCUniversal described negotiations as "highly competitive" in the press release (But maybe not as competitive as a paintball war). As part of the deal, Peacock will also receive the streaming rights to the show's full library.

"'Six seasons and a movie' started out as a cheeky line from 'Community''s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy," NBCUniversal exec Susan Rovner said. "We're incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie."

"Community," which followed a study group at the fictional Greendale community college, ran on NBC for five seasons from 2009 to 2014 before hopping to Yahoo! for its sixth and final season in 2015. Thanks to Pudi's Abed Nadir, who was obsessed with pop culture, the show was known for making intense film references and meta episodes--including its iconic "six seasons and a movie" joke, which Abed declared was the perfect run for any television show.

Also not included in the film line-up is Saturday Night Live alum Chevy Chase, who starred on the show for the first four seasons but departed in 2012 following an incident in which he used a racial slur during an angry on-set rant.

No release date for the film has been announced yet, but in the meantime, you can catch up on "Community" on Netflix and Hulu.

