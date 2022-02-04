The Future of ‘Euphoria' Has Been Revealed

On Feb. 4 HBO announced that Euphoria has been renewed for a third season. This comes less than a month after the premiere of season two, and ahead of the season finale, which airs Feb. 27.

And if you're excited, you're not alone. The season two premiere of the teen drama, starring Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Barbie Ferreira, debuted as the most viewed episode of an HBO series ever on HBO Max.

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria," Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO Programming said, "Have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."

Euphoria's Most Talked About Moments

The chaotic Emmy award-winning series, created by Sam Levinson, follows high schooler Rue (Zendaya), as she tries to find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction.

So far in season two, Rue and Jules (Schafer) have rekindled their romance, though newcomer Elliot (Dominic Fike) threatens their relationship. And there's another love triangle happening between Cassie [Sweeney], Nate [Elordi] and Maddy [Demie], which is basically a ticking time bomb.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

And of course, there has been plenty of drugs, alcohol and glitter eyeshadow.

The only word that can describe how we're feeling about this news? Euphoric.

The season two finale of Euphoria premieres Feb. 27 on HBO and HBO Max.