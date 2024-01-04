This ‘Vanderpump Rules' star is distantly related to Gypsy Rose Blanchard

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

One "Vanderpump Rules" alum started off the New Year with a big SUR-prise.

Following Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Dec. 28 release from prison, genealogist Dr. Adina Newman, a reality TV fan also known as My Family Genie, revealed some alleged findings about the true crime subject's bloodline.

"Who spent the whole day researching Gypsy Rose Blanchard's family tree?" Newman wrote in a Jan. 1 Instagram post. "More specifically, I focused on her maternal side. And let me tell you, Cajuns and Acadians basically everywhere!"

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Newman went on to reveal Blanchard and VPR alum Stassi Schroeder are allegedly related on their paternal grandmother's side dating back all the way to the 1600s.

"Still digging because Gypsy Rose and Stassi are related distantly in a bazillion different ways," she continued, "but the closest I've found so far is through Antoine Bourg (c.1609-c.1687) and Antoinette Landry (c.1618-c.1693), progenitors of the Bourg line in Acadia."

A History of Vanderpump Rules' Biggest Cheating Scandals

Newman noted "Stassi and Gypsy Rose are at minimum 11th cousins" and the former Bravo star is 10th cousins once removed with Blanchard's late mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

Gypsy spent seven years in prison for her involvement in her mom's 2015 murder before recently being released.

As for Schroeder's reaction to the shocking discovery?

The self-professed true crime fan commented on Newman's post, "Omg I'm unwell," to which the genealogist replied, "I love this for you."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, left, and Stassi Schroeder, right.

(Lifetime and Getty Images)

Schroeder, who was fired from VPR in 2020 after former co-star Faith Stowers revealed that she called the police on her with a false claim, added laughing and skull emojis in her response.

As for how Blanchard, who accused her mother of years of abuse before her murder, is doing now that's she once again a free woman, the 32-year-old recently thanked fans for their ongoing support.

"I'm finally free," she shared in a TikTok video Dec. 31. "I just wanted to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I've been getting on social media. Everyone has been really, really nice and supportive, and I really appreciate that. It's nice to be home. I'm back home in Louisiana, enjoying a beautiful day outside."

E!, Bravo and this television station are all part of NBCUniversal.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who plotted to kill her abusive mother, was released from prison on Thursday morning.