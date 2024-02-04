Grammy Awards

Why Miley Cyrus called out the audience during 2024 Grammy performance

Miley Cyrus can't stop, won't stop telling it like it is at the 2024 Grammy Awards. While performing "Flowers" at the Feb. 4 show, the singer roasted the audience for this reason.

By Lindsay Weinberg | E! Online

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Originally appeared on E! Online

This party in the U.S.A. isn't loud enough for Miley Cyrus.

The singer, 31, called out the crowd at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 4. While on stage performing her hit "Flowers," Cyrus noticed the audience members at the Crypto.com Arena weren't noddin' their heads like, yeah, or movin' their hips like, yeah.

"I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand," she sang in the first chorus, before saying into the mic, "Why you acting like you don't know this song?"

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

After Cyrus encouraged the crowd to sing along, the camera showed Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini and Chrissy Teigen come in like a wrecking ball and bust some moves while jamming out to the "Endless Summer Vacation" song.

But the call-out wasn't the only time Cyrus changed the lyrics during the performance. At the end of the track, she sang, "Started to cry and then remembered: I just won my first Grammy!"

Grammy Awards 5 hours ago

See all the best looks from the 2024 Grammys red carpet as the stars arrive for music's biggest night

Grammy Awards 5 hours ago

Live updates: All the winners at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Most Daring Grammy Awards Looks of All Time

Indeed, the "Hannah Montana" alum took home the prize for Best Pop Solo Performance, beating out Taylor's "Anti-Hero," Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red," Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire."

In total, Cyrus earned six nominations this year, including Album of the Year alongside Swift's "Midnights," Olivia's "Guts," Jon Batiste's "World Music Radio," boygenius' "The Record," Janelle Monáe's "The Age of Pleasure," SZA's "SOS" and Lana Del Rey's "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd."

Music's biggest night is back. The 2024 Grammy Awards brought all the top stars across the music industry for another A-list red carpet.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Grammy Awards
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us